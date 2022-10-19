Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $16.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fisker by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fisker by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Price Performance

Fisker stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fisker has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.