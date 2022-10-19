Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 827.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after buying an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 860,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 309.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after buying an additional 710,958 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

