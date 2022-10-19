Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Fortive worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

