Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after buying an additional 538,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $861,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.