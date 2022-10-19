Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $349,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,386.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 79,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $349,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,386.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,557,735 shares of company stock valued at $70,610,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

