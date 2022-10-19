Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,622,000 after buying an additional 276,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.88 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

