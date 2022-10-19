Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.92

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 7358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

