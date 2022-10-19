FY2022 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
