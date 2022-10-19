FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

AEM opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

