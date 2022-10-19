FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covestro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%.
Covestro Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of COVTY opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
