FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.17 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 292.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

