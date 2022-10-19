FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $11.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.29. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $328.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.20. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

