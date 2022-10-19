FY2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Raised by Analyst

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $9.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.53. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE:STNG opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.46. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

