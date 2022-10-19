FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Reduced by Analyst

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sherritt International Stock Down 7.8 %

S stock opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$164.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.90 million during the quarter.

Sherritt International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

