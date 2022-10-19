FY2022 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $44.15.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

