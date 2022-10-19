Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

