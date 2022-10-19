Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 561,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Galapagos Stock Up 2.3 %

Galapagos stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. On average, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

