Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.10

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GECFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Gecina Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Articles

