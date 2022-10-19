Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 6.0% in September

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.