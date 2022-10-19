Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDDFF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Desjardins downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.