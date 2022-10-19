Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

GDDFF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.