Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in September

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.7 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

