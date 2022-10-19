Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in September

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.7 days.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.
About Goodman Group
