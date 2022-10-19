Graham Cooley Buys 161 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Graham Cooley purchased 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($180.92).

Graham Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Graham Cooley purchased 22,526 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49).

On Wednesday, September 14th, Graham Cooley purchased 133 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.29 ($181.60).

On Monday, August 15th, Graham Cooley purchased 61 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($180.58).

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 96 ($1.16) on Wednesday. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85.65 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £588.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.21.

ITM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

