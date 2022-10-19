Graham Cooley Buys 161 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Graham Cooley purchased 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($180.92).
Graham Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Graham Cooley purchased 22,526 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49).
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Graham Cooley purchased 133 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.29 ($181.60).
- On Monday, August 15th, Graham Cooley purchased 61 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($180.58).
ITM Power Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 96 ($1.16) on Wednesday. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85.65 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £588.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.
Further Reading
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.