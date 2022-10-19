Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 13,851 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 449,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,610,000 after buying an additional 68,923 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.