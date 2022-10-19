Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.42

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPEAF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

