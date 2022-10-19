Green Technology Metals (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Green Technology Metals (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Green Technology Metals Price Performance
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Technology Metals (GTMLF)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.