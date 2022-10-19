GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Pfizer by 31.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 131,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

PFE stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

