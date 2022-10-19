Harmony (ONE) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $226.43 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harmony

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,642,867,409 coins and its circulating supply is 12,670,765,409 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

