HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $210.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

