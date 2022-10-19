Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Headwater Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HWX. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.

HWX stock opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$104.75 million for the quarter.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

