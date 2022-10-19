Heather Hopkins Acquires 6,000 Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) insider Heather Hopkins purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($12,397.29).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:MRC opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 533.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 158.33 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.38).

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also

