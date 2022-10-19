Heather Hopkins Acquires 6,000 Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Stock

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating) insider Heather Hopkins purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($12,397.29).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:MRC opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 533.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 158.33 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.38).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.