HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 156.98% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HelloFresh stock opened at €22.57 ($23.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €20.08 ($20.49) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is €24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.69.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

