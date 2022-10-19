Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Herc has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

