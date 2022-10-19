Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.15%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

