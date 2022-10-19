Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hypera Price Performance

HYPMY stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.