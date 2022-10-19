Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Hypera Price Performance
HYPMY stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.
Hypera Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypera (HYPMY)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.