Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €325.00 ($331.63) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 277.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday.
Hypoport Stock Down 0.8 %
ETR HYQ opened at €86.00 ($87.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 1 year high of €559.50 ($570.92). The business’s 50-day moving average is €162.19 and its 200 day moving average is €216.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.70.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
