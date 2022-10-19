iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,164 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 6.62% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $29,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMK stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.