iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $41,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 79,035 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 466.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 333,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 274,340 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 394,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.