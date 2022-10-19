iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.54% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $33,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

