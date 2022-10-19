iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading 9.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) shares were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. iHeartMedia traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 21,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 808,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iHeartMedia Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

