Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,218,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

