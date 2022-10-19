Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires 139 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold bought 139 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £151.51 ($183.07).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07).

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £798.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstGroup Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on FGP shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 134.71 ($1.63).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

