Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.
Insulet Stock Performance
Shares of PODD opened at $227.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.94 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $45,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.