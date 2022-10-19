Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $227.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.94 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $45,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.