Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 1,280 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

