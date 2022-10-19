Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iridium Communications traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 1517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 45.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 358.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

