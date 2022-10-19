iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AOK stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.