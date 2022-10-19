iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 361,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,480,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

