iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,113,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,522,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

