iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

