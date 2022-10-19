iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IJS opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.